Who’s dying in California from COVID-19? Here’s a by-the-numbers look at the demographics

It’s been longer than a year and a half since COVID-19 first arrived in California, and the demographics of who is dying from the virus are changing. Nearly 68,000 people have died in California during the pandemic, including more than 5,000 in San Bernardino County. In recent months, those who are dying are younger on average. And, unsurprisingly, people of color are still among the most devastated by COVID-19, with the highest death rates among Native Hawaiians/Pacific Islanders and Black people.