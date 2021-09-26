CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Who’s dying in California from COVID-19? Here’s a by-the-numbers look at the demographics

Victorville Daily Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been longer than a year and a half since COVID-19 first arrived in California, and the demographics of who is dying from the virus are changing. Nearly 68,000 people have died in California during the pandemic, including more than 5,000 in San Bernardino County. In recent months, those who are dying are younger on average. And, unsurprisingly, people of color are still among the most devastated by COVID-19, with the highest death rates among Native Hawaiians/Pacific Islanders and Black people.

www.vvdailypress.com

Comments / 17

Lori Dodd
5d ago

They failed to mention the high % of the deaths are fully vax even with their "supposed " booster shots. (plural- more then 1).🤔

Reply(6)
6
Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
County
San Bernardino County, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
San Bernardino County, CA
Health
San Bernardino County, CA
Coronavirus
San Bernardino County, CA
Government
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Rutherford

Comments / 0

Community Policy