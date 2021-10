Fire plumes in California, deforestation in the Congo, drying reservoirs in Utah — images of these events when seen from above are indelible to the mind’s eye, and the photographer capturing these potent images since 1972 has been a Landsat observing satellite. The newest version — the Landsat 9 — heads into orbit this coming Monday from Vandenberg missile base in Lompoc, which will be the base’s 2,000th launch since a Thor Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile took off on December 16, 1958.

