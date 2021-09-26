CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
My bet is Mack Brown throws it in at the end of this season.

He’s too old for this stuff anyways & can make good money returning to being a talking head at ESPN for as long as he’d like. Quite honestly I don’t see where a legit “2nd national power ACC team” for Clemson to circle anytime soon either. Would not be shocked to see Clemson pull a Texas & make an end around to court the SEC. Clemson has always sucked at basketball & likely always will. Clemson only cares about running with the thoroughbreds in football. It is happened, I’d say whatevs & good riddance.

