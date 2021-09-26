Is The Simpsons new tonight on Fox? Season 33 premiere spoilers

As we prepare for tonight’s season 23 finale, why not take a look at what the future holds when it comes to a Big Brother 24 on CBS?. We should note here from the get-go that nothing is settled insofar as the series’ future on the aforementioned network, but it’s more or less a lock to return. The ratings may be down versus season 23, but they’re down a relatively modest amount — less, even, than many other shows when compared to the year before. That’s without even referencing all the money this show brings to Paramount+, which CBS is eager to push at this point. Big Brother is an enormous entry point for a lot of consumers to check out some of the other shows that exist on the platform! They’d be foolish to take that away.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO