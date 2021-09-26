CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is The Simpsons new tonight on Fox? Season 33 premiere spoilers

Cover picture for the articleIs The Simpsons new tonight on Fox? Are you going to have a chance to see the animated comedy back with season 33?. We know that it’s been a long hiatus for this and many other standard fall TV shows. Luckily, we’re pleased to report today that The Simpsons is back on the air! There is a new episode coming entitled “The Star of the Backstage” and there’s a lot of good stuff still to come here. This is an installment that will be personal to Marge in so many ways — it’s a huge part of her past! However, sometimes revisiting the past doesn’t go quite like anyone expects and this could be a huge part of the story that you see here.

‘The Simpsons’ Producers on Their Musical Season 32 Premiere and ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Reunion

When former “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” writer Elisabeth Kiernan Averick joined the staff of “The Simpsons” a few years ago, she knew eventually she’d be called upon to write a musical episode. That episode is Sunday’s Season 32 premiere, “Star of the Backstage,” in which Marge stages a revival of her high school musical, “Y2K: The Millennium Bug.” At first, Marge fondly remembers serving as the show’s stage manager back then. But when she decides to embark on a high school reunion of the cast and revive “Y2K,” she soon realizes that those rosy memories didn’t align with reality — that she was...
Kristen Bell
How to Watch ‘The Simpsons’ Season 33 Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

For shows that are truly milestones in and of themselves, there are few better places to look than The Simpsons. Apply all the honorifics you care to: Longest-running Animated Show, Longest-running Sitcom, Longest-running Show Ever — they all fit. Springfield’s First Family of Laughter is making its way back to television with Season 33 The season premiere hits Fox on Sunday, September 26, at 8:00 PM ET. You can watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.
