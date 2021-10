NBA Insider Shams Charania said Friday that the Warriors are targeting a December return for Klay Thompson. (Stadium on Twitter) November will mark one year since Thompson ruptured his Achilles and according to Charania, the Warriors are in no hurry to rush him back. Even when he does return to the lineup, it's likely that he is on a minutes limit for quite a while after missing more than two full years of game action. He's a fine stash if your league has IR spots, but it doesn't seem smart to target Thompson early in drafts this season.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO