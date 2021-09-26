CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can’t Fox employ the mercy rule on the WFT & switch to a competitive game?

 5 days ago

Can’t Fox employ the mercy rule on the WFT & switch to a competitive game? ** -- HooWorldOrder 09/26/2021 3:52PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.

The Big Lead

Ain't No Rule That Says a Dog Can't Play Soccer

Disappearing into a dark bar in the middle of the day to watch Bosnian Premier League matches while monitoring your complicated and ill-fated bets sounds like a good way to meet someone who could play a bad guy in the next film in Taken series, so it's best to enjoy more passively. If something truly noteworthy happens it will get elevated above the crowded fray and into enough influential timelines to make the D-block of an afternoon sports-clip program. And folks, the process is definitely working because how else would you be keenly informed of the merriment that went down during today's Sloboda-Posusje tilt?
KHON2

‘Iolani wallops Pac-Five via mercy rule, 47-0

‘Iolani improved to 4-0 for the 2021 season with a 47-0 mercy-rule victory over Pac-Five on Friday night at Aloha Stadium. Keao Miyahira scored a game-high two touchdowns for the Raiders, while Stirling Sakashita had an interception and a punt return for a touchdown. All the latest sports news from...
For as much as they make, still can’t call an obvious delay of game.

Do we get Detroit Lion updates here along with the Tiger updates? ** -- HwoodHokie 09/26/2021 4:48PM. For as much as they make, still can’t call an obvious delay of game. ** -- kjhokie 09/26/2021 5:04PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if...
Tend to agree with # of people that will watch soccer game but...

I would think that whatever that # is it has to be more than what is going to watch 3 hours of All ACC talking heads (reruns). I think most ACC fans will tune in (even for a little while) to watch their school play a sport on TV - VT wrestling, VT swimming, VT soccer, VT etc. And if the content is already produced enough to be on ESPN+ than why not broadcast it on the ACCN? Seriously - who watches 3 hours of All ACC?
Smiling today.... the Criminal Canes lose, and DSU looks crazy lucky in it

Smiling today.... the Criminal Canes lose, and DSU looks crazy lucky in it ** -- Mighty Fine Catch 10/01/2021 08:15AM. Absolultely. But anyone can beat anyone in this crappy division. ** -- VTStylez9 10/01/2021 08:57AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you...
FIFU: To ESPN and conference it is about SEC football

I there a sponsor willing to pay for the privilege of presenting those even -- 33laszlo99 09/28/2021 9:47PM. Some of the games, maybe even all of them (I know that the VT and UVA -- 133193Hokie 09/29/2021 09:09AM. Tend to agree with # of people that will watch soccer game...
Doesnt matter as much as it would in other systems

But I would bet it would be Pedulla unless there was an unfavorbale matchup. Being off the ball actually gets the ball in Murphys hands more. And you want to limit what you have to teach Pedulla as a freshman, so you would give him as much PG things as possible, whereas Murphy knows where the others are supposed to be anyway.
Could see Dax staying, but this is his 4th season starting full-time

What's the minimum # of wins for you to feel good about this season? -- Pride_and_Joy 09/28/2021 1:18PM. I will be disappointed if we lose to both Pittsburgh and Boston College. ** -- soldcokesatLane 09/28/2021 3:46PM. 8 regular season, including a win over Hoova. Plus a bowl win. -- Atlee...
Another reason to expand playoffs to eight teams

Buy/sell: VT FB has no nat champ chance. But VT BB has that line of sight. ** -- VToncologyNurse 09/28/2021 6:18PM. Did y’all already forget about Softball? Should have a shot this year… ** -- VTPat 09/29/2021 8:12PM. Either soccer team is most likely, basketball is probably 3rd -- soflahokie...
The gap between #5 and #1 in wrestling is far bigger than any other sport

To win a title you need to compete for an individual on in every weight class, VT to this point has only ever had 1 individual champion. The closest we came to competitive was in the COVID canceled year. There are 10 weight classes and VT has never really been a podium threat in more than 4-5 in a given year, and we always have 1-2 where we don't even qualify.
Generally agree but consider

Any solution put forth would be attacked and ultimately abused. Athlete advocates would not want any fixed-amount distribution system. Door is open and we will see the impacts down the road. Throwing out NIL and walking away was a poor move. Just wonder the right one would be. Here is...
You have to stay at 9...or add teams

Their TV negotiations could well have them revisiting their August decision as well as their future scheduling plans for significant OOC games.
Inside The Numbers: Tackling, Coaching Salaries, And Unique Offensive Metrics

This week’s topics for Inside The Numbers include Virginia Tech defensive numbers, coaching staff/coordinator salaries around the ACC, and a couple of interesting offensive metrics that I dug up. Virginia Tech’s Improved Tackling, And Other Defensive Numbers. Will talked about Virginia Tech’s improved defensive numbers in his Monday Thoughts from...
Minimum of 8

What's the minimum # of wins for you to feel good about this season? -- Pride_and_Joy 09/28/2021 1:18PM. I will be disappointed if we lose to both Pittsburgh and Boston College. ** -- soldcokesatLane 09/28/2021 3:46PM. 8 regular season, including a win over Hoova. Plus a bowl win. -- Atlee...
I'm surprised Gonzaga would take him, he's their lowest rated guy..

I'm surprised Gonzaga would take him, he's their lowest rated guy.. -- soflahokie 09/29/2021 12:31PM. Finally a legit reason to be mad at them and VT-ACC is nowhere to be found ** -- VT94 09/28/2021 4:12PM. That's a tough match up for VT, we shouldn't expect to win. Only hope....
Would be interesting to see a study showing interest in sports teams by age

My nonscientific observation is that teens and early twenties are less interested. The money might be pouring in now but that could change in the future. Even students at the respective schools seem to have less interest in actually watching the games even though they "technically" support their team.
