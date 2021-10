If you look at the non transfer part of this year and combine the 2022 class and toss in a Beekman, you have the potential of a pretty formidable 7 man rotation. If Shedrick develops and Gartner stays make that 9! You also have some bigs that can shoot and handle the ball. On paper you also have a very complete basketball team with no holes. I think CTB can add a back up point guard through transfer portal if Kihei ops out of 5th year or he may even have a full scholarship free that he can fill for next year.

BASKETBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO