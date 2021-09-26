CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

What the hell is up with GT? Loses to NIU, then plays Clemson close and

Squashes UNC? Also weren't they supposed to be horrible? The ACC is a never-ending enigma of wannabe teams and none of them outside of Clemson can seem to commit to sustained excellence. Even Clemson looks... not quite Clemson this year. Wake Forest's potential emergence is interesting. Clawson seems to have a distinct system both on offense and his RS approach, almost seems to be Bennetting them to success... very sneaky consistency with bowl games.

