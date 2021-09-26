What the hell is up with GT? Loses to NIU, then plays Clemson close and

Florida State and Miami football both boast proud histories, but recent years have not been kind to either program. The Seminoles and Hurricanes are off to a collective 1-5 start this season -- FSU sits o-3 for the first time since the 1970s -- and as two schools remain lost in the woods compared where they each stood not that long ago in the grand scheme of things, ESPN college football Kirk Herbstreit can only lament the downfall of what was once a pair of powers in the Sunshine State.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO