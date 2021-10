“When you commit to Pitt, you see him on the walls. You see his name all over the walls. You see his picture… Now I’m starting to see my name on the wall.”. It’s been a lot of days, a lot of starts and a lot of throws for Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett since the first time he toured Pitt’s football facilities and saw Dan Marino’s name all over the building. And why wouldn’t it be there? What better way is there to ensnare potential recruits than to showcase one of the greatest passers of all time wearing the colors of the team they are thinking about committing to?

