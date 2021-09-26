Tara Davis and Hunter Woodhall Are Engaged, and Their Smiles Shine Just as Bright as Her Ring
It turns out the couple that trains together really does stay together, because Tara Davis and longtime boyfriend Hunter Woodhall are officially engaged! The happy couple shared the announcement in joint Instagram posts on Sept. 26, which included photos of Hunter proposing to Tara on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. "You've showed me the true meaning of life and now i get to spend the rest of my life with you. [sic] let me reintroduce myself as a FIANCÉ," Tara captioned the photos on Instagram.www.popsugar.com
