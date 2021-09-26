UNC women's soccer tops Clemson 3-0, ends two-game win drought

After its first loss of the season followed with a tie, the UNC women’s soccer team redeemed itself with a 3-0 win against Clemson. No. 4 UNC women’s soccer faced off against No. 22 Clemson at home on Sunday afternoon. Both teams’ defenses came out strong, leading to a slow start to the matchup. There were no shot attempts until nearly seven minutes into the game, which North Carolina goalkeeper Claudia Dickey was able to block. The Tar Heels retaliated with a shot of their own by midfielder Sam Meza at the eleven minute mark, but this too was blocked.