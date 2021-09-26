CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Seahawks GM: ‘We’d like to get rollin’ with’ Josh Gordon again, pending NFL reinstatement

By ORDER REPRINT
Olympian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe door is open to the Seahawks signing former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon, for a third time. Seattle general manager John Schneider was on the pregame show on the team’s radio network Sunday before its game at Minnesota. He was asked about whether the Seahawks would be interested in signing Gordon back, pending his reported reinstatement by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell from a league suspension, a move that could happen this coming week.

www.theolympian.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Josh Gordon Has 5-Word Message For Chiefs

After he was suspended by the NFL indefinitely and released by the Seattle Seahawks earlier this year, Josh Gordon looked like he’d finally hit the end of the road in professional football. Fast forward a few months and the former All-Pro wide receiver has been reinstated and signed with a new team.
NFL
ESPN

NFL reinstating Josh Gordon; WR could play in Week 4, sources say

The NFL has informed wide receiver Josh Gordon that he is being reinstated, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday, with the former All-Pro expected to be eligible to play as early as Week 4. Gordon was suspended indefinitely in December 2019 for violations of the league's policies on substance...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Major Josh Gordon News

Josh Gordon is back. The former star wide receiver was reinstated by the NFL over the weekend and has already found a new home. Gordon is reportedly planning on signing with the Kansas City Chiefs. It’ll be interesting to see what role he’s able to carve out in Kansas City.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
hotnewhiphop.com

Josh Gordon Reinstated After Most Recent Suspension

Josh Gordon has always been heralded as an elite talent at wide receiver. Unfortunately, the star player has been unable to stay on the field due to drug issues. The NFL has always been known for its tough drug-related rules and Gordon has been a prime example of how these rules are consistently enforced. Gordon has been suspended from the NFL on numerous occasions, and it has ultimately hurt the trajectory of his career.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

A timeline of Josh Gordon’s suspensions upon his latest reinstatement

Josh Gordon is getting yet another chance. The NFL is reinstating the troubled wide receiver from his most recent suspension, ESPN first reported. Gordon could play as soon as next week. Josh Gordon reinstated following yearlong-plus suspension. First, he needs a team to sign him. Gordon last played in the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Adam Schefter
Pro Football Rumors

Chiefs to sign reinstated WR Josh Gordon?

The Chiefs are set to sign newly reinstated wide receiver Josh Gordon (Twitter link via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com). The former All-Pro could suit up as early as this week, arming K.C. with yet another explosive offensive weapon. Gordon last played for the Seahawks, with whom he had seven catches...
NFL
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Former Seahawks WR Josh Gordon signing with Kansas City Chiefs

There will be no reunion of Josh Gordon and the Seahawks. Gordon, who was reinstated by the NFL on Monday, Sept. 27, has instead agreed to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs. ESPN first reported the signing, and Gordon made it official via Twitter, stating Monday afternoon: “Time to get to work. @Chiefs.”
NFL
chatsports.com

Cleveland Browns: Return of Josh Gordon like Deja Vu all over again

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon must be living the same year over and over again. In what is now an annual event, Gordon is now eligible to play in the NFL. Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon deserves his own holiday. Every year, like clockwork, he is reinstated back into the NFL.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Gm#American Football#Kiro Am#Espn
12up

Seahawks should give Josh Gordon another chance

Massive news has arrived on Friday, with it being announced that Josh Gordon will be getting reinstated by the NFL. Who's in the market for a speedy wide receiver? Gordon's NFL career has been dominatd by suspensions, but he's ready for one more chance. Who will end up giving him...
NFL
Olympian

Gerald Everett is Seahawks’ first confirmed case of COVID-19 of the pandemic

The Seahawks have their first confirmed positive case of COVID-19. Seattle placed starting tight end Gerald Everett on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. Coach Pete Carroll said recently, after a flurry of Seahawks player transactions at the end of the preseason, all but two players were vaccinated or in the process of getting the two-shot vaccine.
NFL
Olympian

For Pete Carroll, the idea of bringing back Richard Sherman to Seahawks was complicated

Richard Sherman didn’t sign back with the Seahawks. He was never going to. Not now. The 33-year-old former Seahawks All-Pro cornerback and charter member of their famed “Legion of Boom” defensive secondary signed with the Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wednesday. “Not as nerve-wracking to do it in year 11,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Olympian

How Seahawks’ Gerald Everett could play at 49ers days after testing positive for COVID-19

There’s a chance Gerald Everett will play for the Seahawks days after testing positive for COVID-19. But a lot will have to go his and his team’s way this weekend. The starting tight end and first Seahawk with a confirmed positive case of the coronavirus in the two seasons of the pandemic feels great, with no symptoms of the coronavirus since his positive tests Wednesday. That’s according to his quarterback Russell Wilson Thursday and coach Pete Carroll Friday.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy