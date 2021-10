The Virginia Tech Hokies arrived in Morgantown, WV, wrapped in classic uniforms of maroon helmets and pants with white jerseys. VT also opened the game with classic Brad Cornelson. After a 20-yard screen pass, on their first play from scrimmage, the Hokies settled into their predictable and pedestrian offense scheme. After the 20-yard catch and run, from Rasheem Blackshear, the Hokies only managed one whole offensive yard. After both ineffective Virginia Tech drives the Mountaineers torched the Hokies with big-play TDs. The first, an 80-yard touchdown run, by Leddie Brown, and then a 29-yard TD reception by Bryce Ford-Wheaton. Not even halfway through the first quarter the Hokies were down 14-0 and had 21 offensive yards to WVU’s 120 yards.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 13 DAYS AGO