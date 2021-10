WALKER, Michigan — A car versus tree crash killed one Monday night in Walker. The incident happened around 9:40 p.m. on Turner Avenue near West River Drive. According to police, the car was being driven by a 33-year-old Comstock Park man. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle and died on scene. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

