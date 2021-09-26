CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
`Shang-Chi’ Sets Pandemic-Era Record With $196.4 Million

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 5 days ago

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” became the highest grossing film of the pandemic era in North America this weekend, grossing another $13.2 million to lead all films in its fourth week of release, according to industry estimates released Sunday. The martial arts saga from Marvel Studios has...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

EW.com

Shang-Chi passes Black Widow to become highest-grossing movie since the pandemic began

Shang-Chi has bested another Marvel hero on the box-office battlefield. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now the highest-grossing movie of the COVID era in North America, surpassing the $183.4 million earned by Black Widow. Shang-Chi took in $3.59 million on Friday for a domestic total of $186.7 million, the best domestic gross for a movie since the pandemic began.
MOVIES
Collider

'Shang-Chi' to Hit Disney+ in November

Subscribers will be able to stream Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Disney+ on Friday, November 12, which has officially been dubbed Disney+ Day. Jungle Cruise, Disney's reimagining of the classic theme park ride starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, will also be made available through the streamer on the same day. The move roughly aligns with the 45-day exclusive theatrical strategy that Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced for Shang-Chi earlier this year.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office Milestone: ‘Shang-Chi’ Becomes Highest-Grossing Domestic Pic of Pandemic Era

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings continues to dazzle at the box office. The Marvel Studios and Disney pic achieved a major milestone on Friday when hitting $186.8 million in domestic ticket sales, the highest gross of the pandemic-era despite the challenges posed by the delta variant. The record previously belonged to fellow Marvel title Black Widow, which topped out at $183.4 million in North America. Bullish box office analysts believe Shang-Chi has a shot at approaching $240 million or more by the end of its run domestically. Disney opted to give the film an exclusive theatrical release versus opening...
MOVIES
kelo.com

Box Office: ‘Shang-Chi’ Set to Lead for Third Weekend as ‘Free Guy’ Climbs Up to No. 2

LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) – Disney is ruling the domestic box office this weekend. In its third weekend of release, Marvel and Disney’s “Shang-Chi” is set to remain in the No. 1 spot with an estimated gross of $20 million to $22 million. That would bring its domestic total earnings to a sizable $175 million to $177 million. On Friday, the Simu Liu-led superhero adventure brought in $5.8 million from 4,070 theaters. It won’t be long until “Shang-Chi’s” gross beats that of fellow Marvel film “Black Widow,” which has collected $183 million so far.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Cancels Guardians of the Galaxy

What was once one of Marvel's highest-rated ongoing series is no more. As of this past Wednesday, Guardians of the Galaxy has been cancelled by the House of Ideas. With the last issue of the publisher's The Last Annihilation even slowing down to its final moments, lettering on the last page declared the end of the run reading, "The End! Thanks for everything - and see you at Gosnell's!" Gosnell's, of course, being the bar the space-faring characters frequented throughout the run.
MOVIES
mynewsla.com

`Shang-Chi’ Keeps Top Box Office Spot With $21.7 Million

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” topped the box office chart for the third consecutive week, grossing $21.7 million this weekend at theaters in the United States and Canada, according to industry estimates released Sunday. The martial arts saga from Marvel Studios has now taken in $176.8 million...
MOVIES
International Business Times

‘Shang-Chi’ Tops Box Office Again After Pulling In $21 Million In Third Week

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings” continues its reign at the box office after pulling in $21 million in its third week. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic appeared to have not stopped viewers from hitting the cinemas to watch the superhero standalone from Disney and Marvel as “Shang-Chi” continues to rake in the big numbers at the domestic box office in North America, according to Deadline.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Disney Owned 60 Percent of the Weekend Box Office as ‘Shang-Chi’ Broke a Record

If you seek evidence that theaters are well on the way to recovery, look no further than Disney’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Free Guy.” They continue to thrive, while Warner Bros.’ “Dune” opened well in its initial foreign territories. If you suspect that exhibition issues abound, this weekend saw three new adult-oriented releases, led by Clint Eastwood’s “Cry Macho,” all of which had weak or worse domestic debuts. “Shang-Chi” was a dominant #1 in its third weekend and broke a record, however obscure: At just under $22 million, it is the best-ever gross for the third weekend...
MOVIES
Collider

'Shang-Chi' Earns Another $3 Million and Kicks the Friday Box Office Competition

We all knew it was coming. As predicted yesterday, Marvel’s latest installment into its cinematic universe, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings can now call itself North America's highest-grossing film of 2021. Not surprisingly, the only movie standing on its way was another Marvel title, Black Widow – which has given Disney and Scarlett Johansson a bit of a headache.
MOVIES
Box Office Mojo

‘Shang-Chi’ Three-peats In First With $21.7 Million; Clint Eastwood’s ‘Cry Macho’ Disappoints

In its third week in theaters, Disney’s latest superhero tentpole, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, continued to dominate the North American box office. Pulling in $21.7 million over the otherwise sleepy September frame, Marvel’s most recent epic shows little sign of slowing down and it is well on its way to surpassing its MCU stablemate, Black Widow, to become the top theatrical grosser of the pandemic-plagued year as it rocketed past the $300 million mark in worldwide ticket sales. Meanwhile, the weekend’s most high-profile newcomer, Clint Eastwood’s Western drama Cry Macho, bowed quietly in third place with a pokey $4.5 million as the cinema legend’s legion of older fans opted to stay home and stream the film from their La-Z-Boys.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Shang-Chi Set To Defeat Clint Eastwood And Win The Box Office Again

Another weekend, another comfortable victory for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at the box office. Having already defeated his own father, the titular organization and a literal demon, Simu Liu’s title hero is set to vanquish yet another formidable threat before Sunday is over; namely, all-round Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood.
MOVIES
/Film

Shang-Chi Crosses $300 Million At The Box Office, Jungle Cruise Sails Past $200 Million

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" blew past a major box office milestone over the weekend. With another win at the domestic box office and another solid pull internationally, it has crossed the $300 million mark worldwide. Also on the Disney front, "Jungle Cruise" has sailed past the $200 million mark. While the Mouse House is undoubtedly happy on both counts, these are markedly different circumstances. Let's break it down.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Shang-Chi Earns $21.7 Million In Third Weekend at Box Office

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings remains on top of the box office for the third weekend. Shang-Chi had a strong start, setting new opening weekend records over Labor Day weekend. In its third weekend, it will add another $21.7 million to its domestic gross, bringing that total to $176.9 million. The film is now close to surpassing its fellow Marvel Studios summer release, Black Widow. Shang-Chi's strong performance at the box office seems to have given Disney the confidence to keep its remaining film debuts in 2021 theater-exclusive, including the next Marvel Cinematic Universe installment, Marvel Studios' Eternals. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings benefits from a strong critical reception and fan response. ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak awarded the film a 4.5-out-of-5 review:
MOVIES
411mania.com

Streaming Date For Shang-Chi & Jungle Cruise Set For Disney+ Day In November

Disney has announced when Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise will be available for streaming on Disney+, plus a host of more content. The company announced that “Disney+ Day” will arrive on November 12th and will feature the streaming debuts of the MCU film and the adventure film featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt.
MOVIES
/Film

How To Watch Shang-Chi At Home

Good news for Marvelites who have been holding out for the streaming debut of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." Soon, you'll be able to watch the movie from the comfort of your own home. "Shang-Chi" broke from the pattern of "Black Widow" and other Disney+ Premier Access...
MOVIES

