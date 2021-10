BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Everyone loves garlic, right? It’s the only spice that seems to go with everything -- well, almost. At 6 p.m. Oct. 25, Greene Acres Community Garden Inc. will host a fall Garlic Gala in partnership with the City of Broadview Heights that will feature everyone’s favorite allium and how to grow it. This free event will be held at the Broadview Heights Recreation Center, 9543 Broadview Road.

