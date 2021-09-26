CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker to miss start of training camp in NBA health and safety protocols

By Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic
The Phoenix Suns will start training camp without Devin Booker.

The team announced Sunday afternoon the two-time All-Star is currently in the NBA's health and safety protocols and will miss Monday's media day and not be available at the start of training camp Tuesday.

The Suns "will have no further update" on Booker's status until he is "available to participate in training camp." They play the first of their four preseason games Oct. 4 at Sacramento and open the 2021-22 regular season Oct. 20 at home against Denver.

Booker led Phoenix to the NBA Finals in his sixth season after missing the playoffs his first five years. Averaging 27.3 points in his first postseason run, Booker posted back-to-back 40-point games in the Finals as the Suns lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

Devin Booker and the Suns open the 2021-22 season on Oct. 20. Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

After the Finals, Booker flew to Tokyo and helped Team USA win Olympic gold.

Last season, 11-time All-Star Chris Paul missed the first two games of the Western Conference finals under health and safety protocols as he tested positive for COVID-19.

Cam Johnson, Jalen Smith and Dario Saric also had bouts with COViD-19 last season.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker to miss start of training camp in NBA health and safety protocols

