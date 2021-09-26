Cloud enabled Financial Risk Platform Feedzai and Berlin’s BaaS Fintech SolarisBank Announce Partnership
a US Cloud-powered financial risk management platform, and Berlin’s Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) service provider Solarisbank have entered a multi-year partnership (announced at Money20/20 Europe). Through the partnership, Solarisbank will be leveraging Feedzai’s innovative tech, which will allow them to apply a proper risk management approach that’s in line with relevant...www.crowdfundinsider.com
Comments / 0