Seahawks GM: ‘We’d like to get rollin’ with’ Josh Gordon again, pending NFL reinstatement
The door is open to the Seahawks signing former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon, for a third time. Seattle general manager John Schneider was on the pregame show on the team’s radio network Sunday before its game at Minnesota. He was asked about whether the Seahawks would be interested in signing Gordon back, pending his reported reinstatement by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell from a league suspension, a move that could happen this coming week.www.thenewstribune.com
