Seahawks GM: ‘We’d like to get rollin’ with’ Josh Gordon again, pending NFL reinstatement

By Gregg Bell
Tacoma News Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe door is open to the Seahawks signing former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon, for a third time. Seattle general manager John Schneider was on the pregame show on the team’s radio network Sunday before its game at Minnesota. He was asked about whether the Seahawks would be interested in signing Gordon back, pending his reported reinstatement by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell from a league suspension, a move that could happen this coming week.

Tacoma News Tribune

How Seahawks’ Gerald Everett could play at 49ers days after testing positive for COVID-19

There’s a chance Gerald Everett will play for the Seahawks days after testing positive for COVID-19. But a lot will have to go his and his team’s way this weekend. The starting tight end and first Seahawk with a confirmed positive case of the coronavirus in the two seasons of the pandemic feels great, with no symptoms of the coronavirus since his positive tests Wednesday. That’s according to his quarterback Russell Wilson Thursday and coach Pete Carroll Friday.
NFL
