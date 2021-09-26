Kris Bubic shines as KC Royals win nail-biter, take series against Tigers in Detroit

The Royals created a bevy of scoring chances and made good on just enough of them for starting pitcher Kris Bubic and the Kansas City relief staff to make those runs stand up. The Royals clinched the season series with the Detroit Tigers with their series-opening win, and they won the weekend’s three-game series on Sunday with a 2-1 win over the Tigers in front of an announced 23,788 at Comerica Park.