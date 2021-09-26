Prostitute shoots at client in robbery, but hits another prostitute, Kentucky cops say

A man was caught on video holding an infant and a handgun as he shot at a woman who had been in a dispute with an acquaintance of his. According to Law & Crime, a man was seen holding on to a baby in one arm while possessing a weapon in the other one. Police say that 31-year-old Ladon Penn is facing assault, weapons, and child endangerment charges after he pulled a gun in Cincinnati, Ohio, and fired shots at a woman as retribution for a woman who was in a minor car crash.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 28 DAYS AGO