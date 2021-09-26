CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Prostitute shoots at client in robbery, but hits another prostitute, Kentucky cops say

By Mitchell Willetts
CharlotteObserver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman was shot Saturday evening in Kentucky after a prostitute fired at their client and missed, police told local outlets. A Florence man paid for two women to come to his apartment for sex, according to police, but at least one of them attempted to rob the client, WKRC reported. A struggle ensued and a 21-year-old allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at the man, but hit the other sex worker instead.

www.charlotteobserver.com

Comments / 2

Related
Oxygen

Former Superintendent Accused Of Fatal Cocaine Poisoning Of His Wife Is Released On Bond

A former Georgia school superintendent has been released on bond two years after the death of his wife, who investigators say he poisoned with cocaine. Edward Judie Jr., 66, was released from Bibb County Jail on Wednesday after posting a $220,000 bond, a jail spokesperson told Oxygen.com via email on Friday. They noted that he’s been released with special conditions set by a judge.
PUBLIC SAFETY
27 First News

Police: Love triangle behind shot fired in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two women were arrested after police say a shot was fired and they induced panic early Thursday morning. Boardman police were called to an apartment complex on Shields Road just after 2 a.m. When police arrived, Brandy McLendon, 37, told police Toye Larry, 23, shot at...
BOARDMAN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
eastidahonews.com

A woman hid with a baby in bushes as police investigated a burglary. She and a man both face charges.

REXBURG — Deputies say a woman held a 3-month-old baby in her arms while she ran from authorities pursuing her and two others after a burglary Friday night. Bryan Kirby, 26, is charged with felony burglary, fleeing or eluding in a vehicle and injury to a child. Jamie Hagar, 28, is charged with felony injury to a child. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, Madison County Sheriff deputies and the Rexburg Police officers pursued Kirby, Hagar and a third suspect after a reported burglary.
REXBURG, ID
New York Post

Murders of Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son ‘personal,’ attorney says

Alex Murdaugh’s attorney has blamed the prominent South Carolina lawyer’s opioid addiction and depression for the alleged plot to have himself killed so his son could collect on a $10 million insurance policy. But despite the scheme, his attorney Dick Harpootlian told NBC’s “Today” on Wednesday that Murdaugh did not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

A Cop Killed Another Cop. A Woman Was Charged Instead.

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. A woman experiencing a mental health crisis in Idaho is now facing up to 30 years in prison after a sheriff’s deputy arresting her was struck and killed—by another officer. Jenna Holm, who’s now 35, was holding...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Ex-Georgia DA charged in Ahmaud Arbery murder case surrenders

A former Georgia district attorney accused of trying to delay the arrests of the white men charged with killing black jogger Ahmaud Arbery turned herself in to authorities Wednesday. Former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson, who was indicted last week for violating her oath of office and hindering...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostitution#Prostitute#Cincinnati#Florence#Wkrc#Wlwt#The Cincinnati Enquirer
Black Enterprise

Video Shows Man Holding Baby, Firing Weapon and Grazing Woman with Bullet After Car Crash

A man was caught on video holding an infant and a handgun as he shot at a woman who had been in a dispute with an acquaintance of his. According to Law & Crime, a man was seen holding on to a baby in one arm while possessing a weapon in the other one. Police say that 31-year-old Ladon Penn is facing assault, weapons, and child endangerment charges after he pulled a gun in Cincinnati, Ohio, and fired shots at a woman as retribution for a woman who was in a minor car crash.
CINCINNATI, OH
kwhi.com

LOCAL WOMAN FACES ASSAULT CHARGE

A Brenham woman faces charges after local police were called out to a disturbance. Thursday morning, just after 7:30, officers were dispatched to the local WalMart in the 200 block of US highway 290 East. Upon arrival, investigation 38-year-old Katrina Adam of Brenham was placed into custody for Assault Family...
BRENHAM, TX
AL.com

Charges dropped in Birmingham murder after 1 witness died, 2 others failed to show up to testify

Capital murder charges against a 21-year-old Birmingham man have been dismissed after one witness died and two others refused to show up to testify in court. Juanderius Mar’Quez Woods and Jehudijah Davis, 23, were charged with capital murder in the January 2020 shooting death of 26-year-old Tyrese LeRichard Morrow in Birmingham’s Southtown public housing community.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Biloxi Sun Herald

Domino’s driver forced into home by teens was then held down and assaulted, NC cops say

Five North Carolina teens are accused of attacking a Domino’s delivery driver then stealing and crashing his car. The driver told officers he was making a delivery to a home on Paramount Street in High Point just before 5 p.m. Sunday when five teenagers forced him inside the home. They held him down, assaulted him and took money and keys from his pockets, he said, according to a news release from the High Point Police Department.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

2 Rappers Face Murder Charges in Wake of Alleged Drive-By Shooting

Two Connecticut rappers are facing murder charges, in the wake of an alleged drive-by shooting incident. Complex reports that 29-year-old Andre Reed was placed under arrest on Aug. 10. 31-year-old Reginald Miles was taken into custody more than a week later, on Aug. 19. Both men are charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and two counts of first-degree assault. Miles is facing additional weapons charges, as well as a charge of reckless endangerment.
CELEBRITIES
WLWT 5

Police: Law student, mother of two was shot and killed in self defense

CINCINNATI — Officials now say that 30-year-old Cierra Allen was shot and killed early Saturday morning in self defense. Authorities with the Cincinnati Police Department have provided few specifics, but said Monday that the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office has released preliminary data, showing the mother of two was shot in self-defense.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky man charged with strangling, punching 5-year-old

A 31-year-old man was arrested after allegedly choking and punching a 5-year-old boy. Zachary Colston, of Frankfort, is charged with first-degree strangulation, a Class C felony; first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony; and fourth-degree assault (child abuse), a Class A misdemeanor. According to his arrest citation, at 5 p.m....
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
PUBLIC SAFETY
whdh.com

Police: Mom fatally shot 12-year-old son over missing memory card

(WHDH) — A mother is facing a charge of murder after police say she fatally shot her 12-year-old son over a missing SD memory card. Fallon Harris, 37, of Chicago, Illinois, was arrested Saturday on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting death of her son, Kaden Ingram, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy