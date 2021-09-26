CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ready to Start a Business? Think About Brand Strategy Before You Start Spending.

By Adam Horlock
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReady to start your business? Many who start a business launch in the industry they have been working in already have some familiarity. Due to this, many assume they know what they need, especially regarding overhead, such as office space, equipment, employees, and other factors. However, this is a flawed approach, as many do not start and budget for any brand identity or strategy, as the assumption is made that “if you build it, they will come.” This assumption can result in a costly pivot after launch or, worse, higher and unnecessary overhead costs that could delay or prevent business growth. How does an entrepreneur ensure that this does not happen?

