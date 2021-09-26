CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Bubic pitches 7 shutout innings, Royals beat Tigers 2-1

By ORDER REPRINT
Fresno Bee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKris Bubic kept up his mastery of the Tigers, pitching seven shutout innings and leading the Kansas City Royals over Detroit 2-1 on Sunday. Bubic (6-6) gave up only two hits and a walk while striking out six. He allowed just three earned runs over 23 innings in four outings against Detroit this season.

www.fresnobee.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Free Press

Wily Peralta inefficient, offense weak in Detroit Tigers' 2-1 loss to Kansas City Royals

Detroit Tigers veteran Wily Peralta wasn't sharp in Sunday's series finale against the Kansas City Royals. The 32-year-old needed 29 pitches in the first inning, 18 in the second, 21 in the third, 19 in the fourth and, finally, 13 just to get two outs in the fifth frame. As Peralta labored on the mound, his opponent — left-hander Kris Bubic — dealt seven scoreless innings.
MLB
Detroit News

Down to the last strike, Tigers fall to Royals, 2-1, in series finale

Detroit — Just a few minutes before the Lions were beaten by a 66-yard field on the last play of the game Sunday, across the street the Tigers were beaten in their last strike, with the bases loaded. "That's baseball," said rookie Isaac Paredes, whose ninth-inning double came inches from...
MLB
Yardbarker

Royals beat Mariners 8-1

That’s not how you draw it up, but a win’s a win. A common indicator of a poor pitching outing is having more walks than strikeouts. Kris Bubic walked four in 6.1 innings while striking out only two. However, he only allowed two hits and one run. No runner reached second base until the seventh inning when Bubic allowed a lead-off double. That wasn’t what the Royals were looking for; as I noted in the game thread preview, Bubic’s primary goal for tonight should have been to limit walks and home runs. However, it was a very effective outing all the same. On the offensive side, the Royals stranded seven runners through the first four innings. Stranded runners are frequently a sign of a very frustrating night for the offense. However, between Bubic’s excellent start and an incredibly wild Seattle pitching staff, the Royals managed to score enough to win. Whit Merrifield led off the game with an infield hit before advancing to second, third, and eventually home on three wild pitches in the first.
MLB
Fox News

Rays beat Tigers 5-2, extend AL East lead to 8 1/2 games

Yandy Díaz hit a leadoff home run and Mike Zunino later connected, reliever Dietrich Enns pitched four solid innings and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2 on Thursday night. The Rays lead second place Boston and Toronto by 8 1/2 games. The fourth-place New York...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Haase
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Wily Peralta
Person
Jackson Kowar
Person
Harold Castro
Person
Matt Manning
Reuters

Kris Bubic, Royals shut down Mariners

Kris Bubic allowed one run on two hits over 6 1/3 innings as the Kansas City Royals defeated the Seattle Mariners 8-1 Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series. The Mariners’ dwindling playoff chances took a hit, as they managed only three hits. Bubic (5-6) earned his...
MLB
ESPN

Bubic and Royals dent Mariners, Kikuchi with 8-1 victory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- — Kris Bubic allowed two hits over 6 1/3 innings in his best start this season, and the Kansas City Royals beat Seattle 8-1 Saturday night to put another dent in the Mariners’ slim playoff chances. Yusei Kikuchi (7-9) dropped to 0-3 in eight starts since...
MLB
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Bubic, Royals dent Mariners’ postseason hopes with win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kris Bubic allowed two hits in 6 innings in his best start this season as the Kansas City Royals beat Seattle 8-1 on Saturday to put another dent in the Mariners’ slim playoff chances. Yusei Kikuchi (7-9) dropped to 0-3 in eight starts since winning at...
MLB
Mining Journal

Detroit Tigers shut down 2-1 by Kansas City pitcher Kris Bubic

DETROIT (AP) — Kris Bubic kept up his mastery of the Tigers, pitching seven shutout innings and leading the Kansas City Royals over Detroit 2-1 on Sunday. Bubic (6-6) gave up only two hits and a walk while striking out six. He allowed just three earned runs over 23 innings in four outings against Detroit this season.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago White Sox#Tigers#The Kansas City Royals
chatsports.com

Kris Bubic shoves in 2-1 Royals win over Tigers

Kris Bubic made his 29th Major League start on Sunday and it was the best of his young career. The 24-year old lefty tossed seven shutout innings in a 2-1 win over the Tigers to take the series. It was the first time in his MLB career he had tossed as many as seven shutout innings in a start.
MLB
Kansas City Star

Three-run sixth inning dooms Kansas City Royals against the Tigers in Detroit

Something about Detroit’s Comerica Park seemed to have had a particularly adverse effect on Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Domingo Tapia. Prior to his arrival in the Motor City, the right-hander had been lights-out. He hadn’t allowed a run in 11 consecutive appearances, including 13 straight innings. Saturday night, for the second night in a row the Detroit Tigers scored against Tapia.
MLB
Morning Sun

Wily Peralta pitches Tigers to 2-0 win over Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Wily Peralta gave up three hits in seven innings, and Eric Haase and Dustin Garneau homered for the Detroit Tigers in a 2-0 win over the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. Peralta (4-3) and three relievers limited the Rays to five singles as...
MLB
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers lose to Kansas City Royals, 2-1: Game thread recap

Detroit Tigers (75-79) vs. Kansas City Royals (70-84) TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). SEIDEL:Why Friday night was the best gift of all from the Tigers to Miguel Cabrera. 'HAVEN'T ARRIVED YET':Beating playoff teams is nice, but Tigers send statement. Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Wily...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Bless You Boys

Royals 3, Tigers 1: They’re supposed to win on Miguel Cabrera night

After taking it to the best teams in the game for two weeks, the Tigers had a bit of a letdown game in this one. They were in it all the way, but a few crucial mistakes and poor ABs with runners on doomed their hopes in this one as the Royals won 3-1.
MLB
FOX Sports

Hernandez, Merrifield lead Royals to 3-1 win over Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Carlos Hernandez pitched five shutout innings and Whit Merrifield drove in a pair of runs as the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 3-1 on Friday night. The win clinched the season series for the Royals, who lead 10-7 with two games remaining. Hernandez allowed two...
MLB
Bless You Boys

Royals 2, Tigers 1: Just not quite enough runs

The rubber match of a three-game series against the Royals on a pleasant early-fall day, moved up an hour to better accommodate the Tigers’ next-door NFL neighbours, ended in a tight 2-1 Kansas City victory. A ninth-inning double hopped over the wall, preventing the Tigers’ tying run from scoring, and Kris Bubic held them down with his best start of the year.
NFL
Kansas City Star

Lopez delivers go-ahead run in 8th inning as Kansas City Royals beat the Indians

Nicky Lopez lined a 3-2 cutter into left-center field, made the mad dash to third base and slid in safely with an RBI triple as he pumped his fist towards the Kansas City Royals’ dugout and clapped his hands in celebration as Whit Merrifield scored the go-ahead run. Lopez’s eighth-inning...
MLB
MLive.com

Tigers’ 9th-inning rally falls short as Royals win series finale

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers’ ninth-inning comeback fell short -- thanks in part to a bad bounce -- in a 2-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Sunday afternoon at Comerica Park. The Tigers (75-80) must go 6-1 to finish the season at .500. They lost two of three...
MLB
Wichita Eagle

Kris Bubic shines as KC Royals win nail-biter, take series against Tigers in Detroit

The Royals created a bevy of scoring chances and made good on just enough of them for starting pitcher Kris Bubic and the Kansas City relief staff to make those runs stand up. The Royals clinched the season series with the Detroit Tigers with their series-opening win, and they won the weekend’s three-game series on Sunday with a 2-1 win over the Tigers in front of an announced 23,788 at Comerica Park.
MLB
Fresno Bee

Zerpa expected to start as Royals host the Indians

Cleveland Indians (77-81, second in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (73-85, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Shane Bieber (7-4, 3.17 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 133 strikeouts) Royals: Angel Zerpa (0-0, 0.00 ERA) BOTTOM LINE: Jose Ramirez and the Indians will take on the Royals Thursday. The...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy