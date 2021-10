The Bears’ front seven was already playing short-handed. But losing Khalil Mack early in the second quarter of today’s Browns game further complicates matters. Well, this stinks. After a stay in the blue medical tent, Mack went to the locker room, and is now questionable return because of a foot injury. We’ll keep you updated as more news presents itself. In the meantime, it’ll be Robert Quinn, Jeremiah Attaochu, and Trevis Gipson holding down the fort among the pass-rushing outside linebackers.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO