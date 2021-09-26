CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Survivor recalls battle with COVID-19: ‘After I got off the ventilator [I] was paralyzed’

By Joe Hiti
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When patients are diagnosed with COVID-19 and hospitalized because their symptoms are too severe, they are not allowed to have visitors. The only exception is when doctors think that patients will not survive. When Mark Korin was hospitalized, his wife was granted that exception. "My doctors told me...I was in...

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
wmleader.com

Freaks & Geeks Alum Partially Paralyzed After Scary COVID-19 Battle

Yet another star has felt the devastating effects of COVID-19. Freaks and Geeks alum Jerry Messing has revealed he’s been partially paralyzed after contracting the virus. According to TMZ, the 35-year-old had reportedly received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and was waiting for his second shot when he came down with COVID-19 earlier this summer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cn2.com

York County Woman Discovers COVID-19 Treatment That’s Helped Her Father

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s not a cure for the COVID-19 virus, but one York County woman says this treatment has really helped her father during his COVID battle. The treatment is said to help vaccinated and unvaccinated patients and relieve the virus’s symptoms. It’s a COVID-19 Antibody Therapy – available right now, in the Charlotte area.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
International Business Times

Man Paralyzed After Needle Breaks, Stays In His Body While Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

A 22-year-old man in India has been paralyzed after a needle broke and remained inside his body as he was getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The man, identified as Indresh Ahirwar, got jabbed at a vaccination camp in Lalitpur, a district in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, on Sept. 9. A few hours later, he developed fever and blistering in his hands. His family rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment after his condition deteriorated, reported News 18.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Ventilator#Steroids#Vitamin D#Wcco#Covid
talesbuzz.com

Freaks and Geeks Star Jerry Messing Says He’s Now Partially Paralyzed After Contracting COVID-19

Freaks and Geeks actor Jerry Messing has been partially paralyzed after contracting COVID-19. Messing, 35, who played Gordon Crisp on the 1999-2000 cult high school series, told TMZ he now has trouble moving his arms and legs, and cannot stand or walk by himself after his serious bout with the virus. He also told the outlet he’s been in physical therapy and has been working with a machine to regain movement in his legs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

“I died”: Singer Kelly Price reveals that her heart stopped during COVID-19 battle

ATLANTA — Grammy-nominated Gospel singer Kelly Price is speaking out about her battle with COVID-19 days after rumors flew that she was missing. The singer, who lives in Atlanta, made headlines last week after family members reported that she had vanished. Her lawyer, Kelly Ewing, confirmed to Channel 2 on Friday night that the singer was isolated and recovering from the coronavirus.
ATLANTA, GA
The Week

Restaurant hosts recall horrors of working during COVID: 'I do often times cry after most of my shifts'

In the wake of COVID-related health protocols, like masking and proof of vaccination, the job of restaurants hosts — once a "position of some prestige and power" — has become "significantly harder and more dangerous," writes The New York Times, as what are typically young and sometimes inexperienced women and girls work tirelessly to keep diners safe.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Brian Laundrie ‘captured in selfie’ while camping with parents days after Gabby Petito believed to have died

A Florida couple who camped beside the Laundrie family days after Gabby Petito is believed to have died say they may have captured Brian Laundrie in a selfie.Mr Laundrie arrived at the Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, with parents Christopher and Roberta on 6 September.Fort Myers couple Marci and Kenny Newsom told NBC2 they checked into the campsite on the same day and stayed just metres from the Laundries in the neighbouring site.After scouring their photos, they noticed a man in the background walking across a field with a close-cropped haircut who appears to match Brian Laundrie’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
Audacy

Audacy

35K+
Followers
48K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy