Elections

San Marino voters overwhelmingly back legal abortion

By NICOLE WINFIELD, FRANCESCO FEDELI Associated Press
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN MARINO (AP) — San Marino residents on Sunday voted overwhelmingly to legalize abortion, rejecting a 150-year-old law that had criminalized it and making the tiny republic the latest majority Catholic state to approve the procedure under certain circumstances. Some 77% of voters approved a referendum proposal calling for abortion...

IN THIS ARTICLE
