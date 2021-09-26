Seahawks GM: ‘We’d like to get rollin’ with’ Josh Gordon again, pending NFL reinstatement

There’s a chance Gerald Everett will play for the Seahawks days after testing positive for COVID-19. But a lot will have to go his and his team’s way this weekend. The starting tight end and first Seahawk with a confirmed positive case of the coronavirus in the two seasons of the pandemic feels great, with no symptoms of the coronavirus since his positive tests Wednesday. That’s according to his quarterback Russell Wilson Thursday and coach Pete Carroll Friday.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO