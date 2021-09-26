Beach Hazards Statement issued for Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Milwaukee; Ozaukee; Racine; Sheboygan BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 knots will cause waves of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Sheboygan, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, and Racine counties. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon evening through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves, onshore winds and the potential for lakeshore currents. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include: Deland Park Beach in Sheboygan Grant Park Beach in Milwaukee North Beach in Racine