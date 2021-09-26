CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aroostook County, ME

Flood Advisory issued for Aroostook by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-26 15:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-26 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Aroostook The National Weather Service in Caribou has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Aroostook County in northern Maine * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 352 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Caribou, Fort Kent, Madawaska, Fort Fairfield, Limestone, Van Buren, Eagle Lake, Woodland, Frenchville, Portage Lake, New Canada, Madawaska Lake, Cross Lake, Lille, Loring, New Sweden, Wallagrass, Grand Isle, Connor and Perham.

alerts.weather.gov

