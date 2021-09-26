Clemson football: Paul Finebaum questions where Tigers go after upset loss to NC State

The No. 1 thing that can produce a great football game is a matchup between two great teams. The No. 2 thing is a game featuring two desperate teams. And LSU-Mississippi State would seem to be the latter. LSU comes in at 2-1 with a rough loss to UCLA putting the Tigers’ potential bounce-back season behind the 8-ball in a hurry. Mississippi State is also 2-1 after surviving Louisiana Tech, then falling to Memphis last week in a heartbreaker. And neither wants to be .500 heading into the bulk of SEC play.

