Clemson, SC

Clemson football: Paul Finebaum questions where Tigers go after upset loss to NC State

By Nick Kosko
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a very different Clemson football team compared to year's past. The Tigers fell to 2-2 on the season after an overtime, upset loss to NC State on Saturday. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei struggled once again and the ground game featuring freshman running back Will Shipley did not fare much better. ESPN college football commentator Paul Finebuam questioned where Clemson goes from here, as they dropped to No. 25 in the AP Poll.

