There’s A Glowing Pumpkin Trail Coming To Cincinnati And It’ll Make Your Fall Magical

Fall is around the corner and the Cincinnati area offers countless events to celebrate the season with the entire family. Pumpkins are often the star of autumn and as we approach Halloween, they turn from decorations to glowing jack-o-lanterns. This year, Boone County Parks is celebrating the carved pumpkin with its annual Jack-O-Lantern Contest and Walk that takes place on October 30. This trail is the best pumpkin glow in Cincinnati and is a great family-friendly event, that’s sure to make your fall even more magical.

Boone County is located just south of Cincinnati and the county's park system hosts many family-friendly events throughout the year. One of the favorites is taking place In October is at the Boone County Fairgrounds in Burlington, KY. It's the best pumpkin glow in Cincinnati and the surrounding area!

The annual Jack-O-Lantern Contest and Walk is now held at the fairgrounds and includes plenty of family fun. This year it will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. The event is free to attend.

If you love Halloween and carved pumpkins, then this is the perfect event for you. Dozens of pumpkins are carved and submitted for a number of different contest categories. They are then put on display for all of us to enjoy.

The jack-o-lanterns are lit up along a pathway and you are free to walk along and check out the creativity, spookiness, and skill of the pumpkin carvers. As the sun goes down the atmosphere becomes pure Halloween fun.

You'll see a variety of carvings — some done by children and others by Halloween-loving adults. The event will also offer hayrides and have refreshments to round out your evening.

One of the best parts of trick-or-treating is walking from house to house, checking out all of the carved pumpkins. But the problem is, that's only for one night! This unique event allows this Halloween tradition to last longer than one evening, making it the best pumpkin glow in Cincinnati.

The Boone County Fairgrounds are located at 5819 Idlewild Rd., Burlington, KY 41005. If your family can't get enough of pumpkins and Halloween, then add this magical event to your fall calendar.

The Jack-O-Lantern Contest and Walk at Boone County Fairgrounds is a unique fall event that’s tons of magical fun for the entire family. It’s the best pumpkin glow in Cincinnati and the surrounding area! Have you been to this event in prior years? What are your favorite Halloween events in Cincinnati and the tristate area? Let us know in the comments!

For more information on this Halloween Trail and to register your own pumpkin for the contest, visit the Boone County Parks website here . and you can check out the event on Facebook as well.

And if you’re already geared up for fall, check out some of the best apple orchards in our area in this previous article here .

The post There’s A Glowing Pumpkin Trail Coming To Cincinnati And It’ll Make Your Fall Magical appeared first on Only In Your State .