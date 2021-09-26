Should You Really Avoid White Foods When Dieting?

If you are experiencing a cramp in your foot, stretching is the best way to provide some immediate relief, according to experts at Medical News Today. They suggest a seated exercise involving the heels and toes that begins with your feet on the floor. Start by raising your heels up, while keeping your toes on the ground. Hold for two seconds, and then bring the heels back down to the starting position. Do the same process with the toes, while leaving the heels stationary. They recommend repeating this sequence five times. Another seated stretch sequence they recommend involves first raising and then curling the toes several times. They also suggest stretching your calves.

HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO