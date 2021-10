Ty Jacobs of the High School Club and Allison Bell of the Junior Club were honored as the Anglers of the Year at the climax of an impressive 2021 Northern New York Junior Bassmasters Awards Banquet on Sunday. The event was held for the first time at The Window Restaurant in the Dobisky Visitors Center and a large crowd was treated to a fine selection of food and very efficient service.

SPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO