CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Villa Park, IL

Did Villa Park break the record for hosting the worlds largest dog wedding ceremony? Villa Park Community F.U.N. Commission Chair tells all

By ashleybihunwgnam
wgnradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot of world records were broken this week! Villa Park Community F.U.N. Commission Chair Leslie Allison-Seei joins Steve Dale to talk about how she and other members in the Villa Park community attempted to break the record for the worlds largest dog wedding ceremony. Listen in to hear about how 160 dogs (paired into 80 couples) participated in a dog wedding ceremony on Saturday, September 25th in Villa Park, raising $4,000 for 10 animal rescue groups as part of the Paws & Claws in the Park animal adoption event at Lions Park.

wgnradio.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
City
Villa Park, IL
Villa Park, IL
Government
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Ceremony#World Records#Dog#Villa Park Community#The Paws Claws

Comments / 0

Community Policy