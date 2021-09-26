Did Villa Park break the record for hosting the worlds largest dog wedding ceremony? Villa Park Community F.U.N. Commission Chair tells all

A lot of world records were broken this week! Villa Park Community F.U.N. Commission Chair Leslie Allison-Seei joins Steve Dale to talk about how she and other members in the Villa Park community attempted to break the record for the worlds largest dog wedding ceremony. Listen in to hear about how 160 dogs (paired into 80 couples) participated in a dog wedding ceremony on Saturday, September 25th in Villa Park, raising $4,000 for 10 animal rescue groups as part of the Paws & Claws in the Park animal adoption event at Lions Park.