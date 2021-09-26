Indoor Smokeless Cooking Grills

The best wood for grilling does more than just produce heat to cook your food. The smoke that results from burning will add mouth-watering flavor to your meat and fish. Different types of wood will produce different flavors and some are best suited for particular types of meat. Hardwoods are best for smoking, because softwoods have resin that causes thick, inconsistent smoke that adds an acrid taste. Fruit woods and nut woods are most popular. Some specific woods include apple, cherry, and peach, as well as more robust hickory and mesquite. Price varies too—grilling wood can cost anywhere from a few dollars for a bag of wood chips to more than $50 for a box of splits. But if you’ve invested in the best grill, best thermometer, and other grilling accessories, grilling wood is an excellent and affordable way to make your meals taste wonderful.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO