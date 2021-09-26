CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Indoor Smokeless Cooking Grills

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Barbechef smart cook system is a powerful, compact grill that will provide avid chefs with the ability to prepare their favorite recipes from the comfort of home. The unit is equipped with infrared technology that will cook food in a smoke-free manner and provide intelligent control over the temperature. The system provides precision control from the start and is cable of preparing a wide range of recipes thanks to its ability to grill, work with skewers and even as a rotisserie.

