The NFL is in full swing and Week 3 features some incredibly enticing matchups. The Colts and Titans face off in what should be a high-scoring, high-stakes divisional matchup, as do the Chiefs and Chargers and the Cowboys and Eagles. The Seahawks and Vikings play in what should be a fun offensive shootout. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers face a familiar foe in the 49ers on Sunday Night Football. The Rams and Buccaneers meet in the much-anticipated matchup of two of the top Super Bowl contenders. As always, hit me up on Twitter for any start-sit questions. Let’s take a look at how each position breaks down for fantasy football in Week 3.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO