Watch your favorite movies and shows with theater-like quality using the VAVA Chroma ALPD® 4.0 triple laser projector. With red, blue, and green laser light sources, VAVA chroma delivers incredible 106% Rec. 2020 color range and accuracy. This is superior to the color gamut of top movie theaters! It not only offers an incredibly short throw range of only 7.2 inches but also ALPD® 4.0 True Cinematic Quality. And when you place it only 7.2 inches from the wall, you still get a 100-inch projection. Moreover, this projector has a lamp life of 25,000 hours and boasts HDR10 quality. You’ll be amazed by the huge 150″ display and 2,500 ANSI lumens of brightness. But that’s not all because it also has 60W Harmon Kardon speakers and Alexa voice control for easy navigability and connectivity with your whole home. Delivering 4K UHD resolution, it provides super clear details.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO