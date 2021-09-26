CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

LenDenClub selected for ‘Microsoft for Startups’; aims to minimise NPAs and Frauds

By YourChennai.com Team
Your Chennai
 6 days ago

LenDenClub, India’s leading Peer-to-Peer(P2P) lending company, has announced its induction into ‘Microsoft for Startups’, a global program dedicated to accelerating the growth trajectory of high-potential start-ups. The engagement will help LenDenClub leverage Microsoft’s technology and innovation to build a robust tech ecosystem and reduce NPAs to less than 1%. This comes at a time when LenDenClub has been consistently achieving the lowest NPAs in the industry. Additionally, the technology backed program will aid in further accelerating the company’s future growth plans in expanding its market footprint whilst tackling operational bottlenecks including frauds.

yourchennai.com

Comments / 0

Related
mediapost.com

Startup Uses Distributed Public Ledger To Reduce Fraud In Transactions

Fintech company SKUx wants to change the way brands deliver discounts to consumers, and in turn, increase returns from performance marketing. SKUx's technology, announced Tuesday with the launch of the company, centers on a partnership with Hedera Hashgraph, a distributed public ledger that will provide a secure network for logging and verifying all transactions and data running on its platform.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npa#Tech Startups#Frauds#Ai#Founder Ceo
MedCity News

Cedars-Sinai Accelerator selects 8 new health tech startups

The Cedars-Sinai Accelerator has selected eight health technology startups to participate in its seventh class. As part of the accelerator, the companies’ leaders will get the opportunity to work closely with doctors, researchers and administrators to understand how their products fit into the healthcare landscape. This year, the startups’ offerings range from providing accessible fitness for aging patients to skeletal reconstruction.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

2 Houston cos. selected for Google for Startups Black Founders Fund

Two local startups have been selected for the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund, a $10 million initiative. Doss Group Inc. — a holding company for businesses such as AskDoss and Doss Home Warranty — and Sotaog LLC are among 50 startups nationwide Google selected for the fund's second cohort. The 2021 group also includes four startups in the Austin area and three in the Dallas area.
BUSINESS
decrypt.co

Ethereum Startup OpenLaw Rebrands, Aims to Be a DAO Incubator

Digital contract platform OpenLaw is rebranding as a DAO incubator. OpenLaw, which aims to “automate the connection between the digital world and the real world using legal agreements,” will soon be Tribute Labs, according to co-founder Aaron Wright. It will work to support DAOs, shorthand for "decentralized autonomous organizations," in the U.S. set up shop properly and legally.
BUSINESS
sme.org

Connecting Startups

Drive TLV, an innovation hub connecting high-tech Israeli startups working on manufacturing and smart-mobility technologies with major investors around the world, is expanding its development efforts to include startup companies in the United States and Europe. Drive has helped raise $1 billion for more than 40 startups focused on automotive...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
HackerNoon

Is Bootstrapping a Go-to Solution for Startups?

Most startups aim to receive funding from VC firms, but about 90% of these companies fail in the next two years. Bootstrapping is a sought-after option for many market players, whether it is a newcomer to the industry or a business that tries to keep the lights on. With a bootstrapping mentality, the startup becomes more flexible, innovative, and frugal. It also helps the business owners be more pertinacious and get the most out of the talents they already have, and attract the right people.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

BGV closes fourth fund with $110M aimed at immigrant enterprise AI, cross-border startups

The new fund is 60% larger than its third fund and will be invested similarly, in seed and Series A startups focused on what general partner Anik Bose said the firm calls the “Enterprise 4.0” domain. That means “AI-first B2B startups that apply deep tech to novel data sets coupled with workflow automation. Most importantly these startups do so without introducing unintended race, gender or age bias while addressing data privacy and security concerns and providing transparency.”
IMMIGRATION
Wired UK

WIRED Money Startup Showcase

Join us on Monday, October 11 for the WIRED Money Startup Showcase - an exclusive virtual briefing where you will get the chance to watch six exciting startups across the financials services sector pitch their innovative technology or service for the opportunity to win a keynote presentation slot at the WIRED Money virtual conference taking place on October 13.
MARKETS
psuvanguard.com

Startup spotlight: Reclaim

Not having enough time in the day, week or month is a ubiquitous problem. Coffee dates with friends or catching up with a family member are important parts of our daily lives, but other tasks, such as work responsibilities, meetings and school project due dates, often take priority. Interpersonal commitments are the ones we often overlook; when you cancel on a friend, colleague or family member, there’s still the responsibility of finding the right time to reschedule.
PORTLAND, OR
TechCrunch

Aiming to create a gender-equitable startup landscape?

While access to opportunities, funding and support has improved for women in the startup space over the last couple of decades, there is still a long way to go. In fact, women early-stage entrepreneurs receive an average of $1 million less in funding than men do, despite performing better on average. Leaders across the board openly advocate for female-founded businesses receiving more venture capital and entrepreneurship support, but few are taking decisive actions to close this glaring gender gap.
ECONOMY
techgenix.com

Manage Microsoft 365 and SharePoint with CLI for Microsoft 365

Peter King has been Managing Editor at TechGenix since July 2016. As a technology editor, reporter, and columnist, he has worked at some of the biggest U.S. newspapers and technology magazines, directing coverage of breaking news stories and steering award-winning projects from conception to publication. As a professor of Journalism at Hofstra University in New York, he has taught and inspired the next generation of journalists.
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft announces Microsoft Teams Vaccination Attestation application

Microsoft today announced the availability of the Microsoft Teams Vaccination Attestation application (VaxApp). Microsoft created this application in response to President Biden’s COVID vaccination attestation mandate. The US government now requires all employers with 100 or more employees, to ensure their workforces are fully vaccinated or show a negative test at least once a week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Startup Aims To Help Small & Minority Owned Businesses

The startup "Horus Marketing LLC" is a digital marketing company that aims to help small and minority owned businesses fulfill their potential at an affordable rate. Morgan Johnson, a Missouri native saw an issue with current marketing companies. "They were always so vague about what they could do for you and the majority of the time they failed to touch base with you. The few that did would charge an arm and a leg for their services. I thought ‘How could a small business even afford this type of work?’”. Instead of a consultation-based approach, Horus will have set prices and packages on their list of services that small business owners could afford and take advantage of. "C.E.O. Interactives", a Las Vegas based advertising company, has the same mindset which lead to a partnership between these two.
SMALL BUSINESS
Benzinga

Apple, Microsoft, Disney And Amazon Lobby Against Climate Bill: Report

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) are among the firms lobbying against a U.S. bill that among its many elements, also deals with climate change. What Happened: On Friday, a Computing report stated these companies support corporate lobby...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy