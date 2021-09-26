LenDenClub selected for ‘Microsoft for Startups’; aims to minimise NPAs and Frauds
LenDenClub, India’s leading Peer-to-Peer(P2P) lending company, has announced its induction into ‘Microsoft for Startups’, a global program dedicated to accelerating the growth trajectory of high-potential start-ups. The engagement will help LenDenClub leverage Microsoft’s technology and innovation to build a robust tech ecosystem and reduce NPAs to less than 1%. This comes at a time when LenDenClub has been consistently achieving the lowest NPAs in the industry. Additionally, the technology backed program will aid in further accelerating the company’s future growth plans in expanding its market footprint whilst tackling operational bottlenecks including frauds.yourchennai.com
