Oasis Fertility Felicitates Senior Doctors During ART Conclave-2021
Oasis Fertility, a comprehensive healthcare provider offering quality services in the field of Reproductive Medicine and Advanced Infertility Treatments, conducted its 4th Annual ART Conclave to create awareness of the scientific advancements and innovations in Reproductive Medicine that can enable gynecologists to treat patients in a much better way. Through this congregation, Oasis felicitated distinguished gynecologists Dr. P. Balamba, Dr.M. Sujatha, Dr Kalyani Devi, Dr Iqbal Jahan, and Dr Medabalami Anitha for their exceptional service.yourchennai.com
