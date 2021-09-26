CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biz2Credit Plans to Hire 150+New Employees by End of 2021

By YourChennai.com Team
Your Chennai
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiz2Credit, provider of an online marketplace for small business funding, plans to strengthen its tech team by adding over 150 new employees in 2021 across various positions, including entry, mid and senior-level positions. In the past few months, the company has recorded terrific growth with a lot of new client wins and in the upcoming 10-12 months, the firm is poised for even a greater leap. This has opened up several job opportunities in the Biz2Credit tech team to serve the clients and company at large.

