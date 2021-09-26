Caesarstone Metropolitan Collection by Hafele

R13’s Chris Leba doesn’t really care much for this review. When I first joined a Zoom call to discuss spring 2022, Leba wasn’t there, sending the stylist Sophia Álvarez (who did not style this look book but acted as a sort of vibeswoman-in-chief on the video shoot) as his stand-in. The next day he agreed to chat, although he didn’t seem super jazzed to have to talk about his new collection. “There’s a lack of interest in the system. I’m just going to do my thing, and that’s it,” he said before decrying the idea of newness in general. “There’s a thing that we do here that keeps us from doing a lot of other things: the idea of being really consistent… What’s the inspiration? Staying the same.”

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO