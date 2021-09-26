Caesarstone Metropolitan Collection by Hafele
The Caesarstone Metropolitan Collection by Häfele is crafted beauty reflective of the layers found in industrial art and architecture, highlighting dimensional surfaces and unpolished colours, and bringing texture to the forefront. The colours within this collection – Excava, Airy Concrete, Topus Concrete, Rugged Concrete, Cloudburst Concrete and Primordia, exemplify the authentic touches of manufacturing such as oxidized steel, poured plaster and raw concrete. The colours are inspired by factories and lofts that translate into residential and commercial interiors.yourchennai.com
