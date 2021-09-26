CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Caesarstone Metropolitan Collection by Hafele

By YourChennai.com Team
Your Chennai
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Caesarstone Metropolitan Collection by Häfele is crafted beauty reflective of the layers found in industrial art and architecture, highlighting dimensional surfaces and unpolished colours, and bringing texture to the forefront. The colours within this collection – Excava, Airy Concrete, Topus Concrete, Rugged Concrete, Cloudburst Concrete and Primordia, exemplify the authentic touches of manufacturing such as oxidized steel, poured plaster and raw concrete. The colours are inspired by factories and lofts that translate into residential and commercial interiors.

yourchennai.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

Collection

R13’s Chris Leba doesn’t really care much for this review. When I first joined a Zoom call to discuss spring 2022, Leba wasn’t there, sending the stylist Sophia Álvarez (who did not style this look book but acted as a sort of vibeswoman-in-chief on the video shoot) as his stand-in. The next day he agreed to chat, although he didn’t seem super jazzed to have to talk about his new collection. “There’s a lack of interest in the system. I’m just going to do my thing, and that’s it,” he said before decrying the idea of newness in general. “There’s a thing that we do here that keeps us from doing a lot of other things: the idea of being really consistent… What’s the inspiration? Staying the same.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

9 Must-Have Furniture Pieces, According to 3 of the World’s Top Interior Designers

In home design, trends such as conversation pits and waterbeds come and (thankfully) go. Only a select few furnishings endure, and these timeless pieces are sought after by both hard-core collectors and aesthetes looking to punch up their spaces. Three top interior designers share their picks for the sofas, chairs and tables that they’d select for their own homes, no matter the season. Robert Couturier — Robert Couturier Inc. Louis XV Fauteuil chair “This is the first time in the history of furniture that a seat was created for comfort. It is as comfortable today as it was then—its lines are...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Dirt

Livin’ Large in a Tiny Flat With an Impeccable London Location

Click here to read the full article. This skinny flat may not have that much room but that room is in London! There’s just something so adorable about a small home. It may hearken back to our youthful fantasies of living in a doll’s house, but, it seems, especially when the tiny space is in London, it’s particularly irresistible. This famously narrow building — just six feet across at its skinniest — just so happens to be in a very sought after, lovely, leafy part of the capital, South Kensington SW7. Thurloe Square, its more precise location, is between South Kensington tube...
HOME & GARDEN
Woman's World

5 Dollar Tree Organizing Hacks That Will Banish Clutter

Forget pricey organizing containers — your local dollar store has a treasure trove of ways to stash stuff for pennies. These Dollar Tree organizing hacks will blow your Instagram friends away. Streamline spices with a DIY spin. No need to spend $20 or more on fancy spice jar organizers. Instead,...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lofts
Domaine

10 Tips to Make Your Bathroom Smell Good All the Time

Bathrooms can so easily swing on the pendulum from "spa-like retreat" to "smelly, dirty, and damp," sometimes seemingly overnight. But funky smells in the bathroom are not inevitable. By keeping your bathroom clean, keeping up with a few chores, and adding some scent-boosters to your space, keeping your bathroom smelling...
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

The Best Toilet Paper Rolls To Buy in 2021

Admittedly, there have been many inventions that are more important than toilet paper, but we still think TP rates pretty high on the list of greatest products ever made. Most of us don’t go a day (or even hours) without using some highly cushioned paper on our derrieres. Trying to figure out how many squares of toilet paper the average person uses in their life feels like a mathematical impossibility, but one thing we do know is that it makes a difference what you wipe with. Toilet paper has the tough job of cleaning up messes while still being gentle on...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Robb Report

Hokusai’s Beloved ‘Great Wave’ Painting Is Now an NFT, Thanks to the British Museum

The British Museum will sell NFTs of Hokusai’s works, including The Great Wave Off Kanagawa (1831), with the help of a new French start-up, LaConnection. The sale is being done in concert with the British Museum’s exhibition of the Japanese artist’s work later this week. The idea to help cultural institutions sell NFTs came to Jean-Sébastien Beaucamps amid pandemic-related museum closures. A frequent museum-goer, Beaucamps’s background is in assisting traditional companies as they pivot for a digital age. With the rise of NFTs in 2020, he thought he might have found a way to help museums absorb this new technology. With LaConnection, “I realized that I could combine my professional passion...
MUSEUMS
Robb Report

There’s a Giant Hole in the Middle of This 226-Foot Superyacht Concept—and That’s the Point

A gaping hole in the side of a superyacht is usually considered a bad thing, but not according to Lazzarini. The Italian design studio, known for churning out all manner of disruptive creations, has just unveiled a new 226-footer with a giant void smack-dab in the middle of the superstructure. The concept, which has been fittingly named Shape, has a truly singular silhouette with sleek, futuristic lines and a gleaming silver hull that hints at the next-gen tech incorporated throughout. The standout feature is, of course, the arc, or “hole deck” as Lazzarini calls it, which can be customized to each seafarer’s needs....
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: Meet ‘Artefact,’ a Whimsical 262-Foot Superyacht With the Most Spacious Interior in Its Class

Meet Artefact, a yacht ahead of its time. The exterior’s whimsical curves made this superyacht the toast of last week’s Monaco Yacht Show, but its universal appeal didn’t happen by coincidence. The world’s largest 262-foot boat (by volume) was meticulously planned for years by her owner, an engineer, and build captain to be a cutting-edge, diesel-electric wunderkind. The futuristic façade and eco credentials have grabbed the headlines, but Artefact’s interior is what may eventually reset the course for future yacht design. “We didn’t rush into Artefact,” Captain Aaron Clark told Robb Report, during an in-depth tour of the yacht last week in...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
SPY

Make Laundry Day Less of a Chore With One of the Best Laundry Baskets

The average person is more than happy to spend time choosing the right TV, the right home theater system and the right streaming device. However, when it comes to the less glamorous items in the household, not so much. While you may not get the same level of enjoyment from the best laundry baskets, shoe racks and cotton sheets, most people don’t realize the difference picking the right one/ones for your personal needs can make. Why and How to Choose the Best Laundry Basket Choosing a laundry basket that is well suited to your needs ensures it’s capable of performing the exact...
HOME & GARDEN
Robb Report

Inside Kith’s Newest Collab: A Stylish Coffee Table Book

Kith has an exclusive drop this week, and it’s not a pair of sneakers. On Wednesday, the lifestyle brand and specialty retailer unveiled its first book in celebration of its 10th anniversary. Dubbed the KXTH book, the 300-page tome highlights a decade’s worth of memories, from founder Ronnie Fieg’s 2011 rework of Asics’s Gel-Lyte V, the project that launched the brand into renown, to other high-profile collaborations. There are also interviews with friends of the brand, including everyone from Michael J. Fox to Raekwon and Adrian Brody. From start to finish, readers will enjoy a deep dive into the Kith archives as...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

No Space For a Peloton? These Foldable Exercise Bikes Are Great for Cardio and Easy to Store

The biggest problem with at-home exercise equipment? Having enough space to store, let alone use, the equipment itself. As we all discovered during the quarantine, there’s not enough room in your home for everything. In an ideal world, installing a treadmill, spin bike, full set of dumbbells and yoga studio would be a piece of cake, but alas some of us can barely spread out a mat on the floor. We get it, thankfully you don’t need a ton of equipment to get a great workout, and a lot of at-home fitness equipment is designed to take up as little...
YOGA
Robb Report

A Designer Turned a Dodge Viper V-10 Engine Into a Fire-Breathing Coffee Table

The Dodge Viper‘s V-10 engine would be a terrible thing to let go to waste, so John Cobb turned it into something else entirely. The Automotive artist, who’s also the creative mind behind industrial design shop Alaris Invent, recently found himself in possession of the mill from a 2002 Viper, according to Motor1.com. Rather than just use it for another car, he decided to use it for something completely different—a fire pit that can double as a coffee table. The artist used the Viper’s massive 10-cylinder mill, which has been given a deep scrub so that it looks practically brand new, as...
CARS
Only In Delaware

Tucked Away In A Delaware Hotel, Market Kitchen & Bar Is A Gorgeous Restaurant With Unforgettable Food

Did you know that there’s a restaurant in the Hilton Christiana called Market Kitchen & Bar? Based in Delaware, Market Kitchen & Bar is so much more than a place to go for a bite to eat – it’s a fine dining experience that includes stunning decor and a huge selection of wine, beer, and […] The post Tucked Away In A Delaware Hotel, Market Kitchen & Bar Is A Gorgeous Restaurant With Unforgettable Food appeared first on Only In Your State.
NEWARK, DE
The Independent

12 best wine glasses for every occasion and tipple

According to the medieval philosopher Thomas Aquinas, sorrow can be alleviated by good sleep, a bath and a glass of wine.He didn’t specify what sort of glass, but if he was around nowadays, he’d find that the type of glass used can increase the pleasure and enhance the enjoyment to be found in any good wine.There is a world of glasses to choose from. Some, such as those with rounder and fuller bowls, are designed to accommodate red wines.Others, slightly more streamlined, are designed to bring out the best in a white. Sparkling wines go well with glasses with longer...
DRINKS
Sourcing Journal

Rivet 50: Meet the Most Influential People in Denim in 2021

Rivet, the global media authority serving the international denim industry, today reveals the 2021 Rivet 50, an annual index of the most influential leaders in advancing the worldwide business of making and marketing denim. This year, Rivet 50 was compiled by nominations and votes submitted by peers across the denim industry. More than 16,000 votes cast online determined the international honorees culled from five categories: executives, designers, supply chain, mills and agents of change. The 2021 Rivet 50 features diverse players in the denim business, spanning sustainable fashion designers, product developers, tech entrepreneurs and philanthropic business leaders. The list includes: Jonathan Cheung, advisor...
APPAREL
SPY

Keep it Cozy with the Best Zippered Hoodies for Men

Well, folks, it’s fall. For some, that means it’s decorative gourd season. But for menswear enthusiasts, the falling leaves and crisp air means it’s time to re-stock your stash of hoodies. Because where men once needed a range of sport coats, now there’s a hoodie for every occasion. There’s the stylish hoodie for outdoor bar hangs, the ripped college hoodie for hangovers, and hoodies for actually working out in. And every complete hoodie collection needs both zippered and pullover options. Where pullovers have the edge in the style and coziness department, zippered hoodies are undoubtedly the most convenient. They’re easier to...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy