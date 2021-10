Teladoc's shares have gotten hammered lately, but it's in an industry ripe for growth. PayPal is only starting to tap into the lucrative digital payments market. One of the keys to successful investing is holding shares of great companies for five or more years. And if you're looking for excellent stocks to own, it might be worth getting some inspiration from one of the most recognizable names in the investing world right now: Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of ARK Invest.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO