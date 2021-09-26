CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The United States considers the vaccination certificate for all foreign travelers

By Alfred Airaldii
Taylor Daily Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn official told Reuters on Wednesday that the White House was working on a plan. It is unclear when the US government will launch compulsory vaccination certification. The United States currently has a very strict policy on foreign travelers. Due to the progressing delta variation, it will be maintained. For example, non-US travelers will not be allowed to enter the United States if they have been in one of the 26 Schengen countries for the past two weeks or have been in the United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa, India, China or Brazil. This rule also applies to travelers who have been vaccinated.

Jack Simpson
5d ago

all but the refugees and illegals that uncle Joe is bringing in to the country to build his base up so he actually has the votes he claimed to have

TerYon
5d ago

Why? This administration just released 10,000+ Haitians into the country untested and unvaccinated coming from a country with a 2% vaccination rate. Why bother!

