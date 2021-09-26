CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shelbyville, TX

Donny Cleron Daw

scttx.com
 5 days ago

Donny was the son of Foster Cleron Daw and Mauverine (Mickey) Strickland, both of Shelbyville. Donny was born on September 16, 1949, in Center, Texas and was raised in Shelbyville where he also raised his three children. He was a graduate of Shelbyville High School and an accomplished Dragon athlete. He was a life-long Shelbyville Dragon fan and never missed a game when his sons were playing or his daughter was cheering. He coached youth baseball and enjoyed making a difference in the lives of the young children he coached.

scttx.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
State
Texas State
City
Rockwall, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
Center, TX
Obituaries
City
Shelbyville, TX
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Reed
Person
Jimmy Howard

Comments / 0

Community Policy