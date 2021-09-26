Donny Cleron Daw

Donny was the son of Foster Cleron Daw and Mauverine (Mickey) Strickland, both of Shelbyville. Donny was born on September 16, 1949, in Center, Texas and was raised in Shelbyville where he also raised his three children. He was a graduate of Shelbyville High School and an accomplished Dragon athlete. He was a life-long Shelbyville Dragon fan and never missed a game when his sons were playing or his daughter was cheering. He coached youth baseball and enjoyed making a difference in the lives of the young children he coached.