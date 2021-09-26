Marco Borsato and Sergio Hermann in Italy to record a new TV show | TV

Netflix will offer a free mobile plan for TV shows and movies in Kenya to encourage growth in the African market.The service will have one-quarter of its shows, with its own original programming as well as some licensed content. It hopes that the free plan will lead to more users signing up for a paid option.Netflix is also investing in local programming such as “Queen Sono” and “Jiva!”, as well as partnering with production studios in Nigeria, Reuters reports.The plan will be rolled out across the country over the coming days to anyone aged over 18 although some functionality –...

TV SHOWS ・ 9 DAYS AGO