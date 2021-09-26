CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Italy, TX

Marco Borsato and Sergio Hermann in Italy to record a new TV show | TV

By Kelcie Osbornee
Taylor Daily Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt wasn’t clear at first why the two were in Italy together. But in the meantime, Sergio Hermann’s management has informed Shownieuws that they are there to record a new TV show. Sergio previously announced that he was busy recording a new program. In mid-August, the chef shared a photo...

www.taylordailypress.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
92.7 WOBM

The Funniest TV Show In New Jersey According To You

I love TV and when I came across this new research by Onlinebetting.com about what comedy TV shows are smash hits in the US, in each state I was curious. Do you agree with the favorite TV shows revealed for New Jersey? I think the picks for each state say a lot about us lol here they are...
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Italy, TX
talesbuzz.com

The Other Way star Jenny Slatten found a new job that she loves

Thanks to her boy toy, Sumit Singh, Jenny Slatten has not had the easiest road to love. But things are finally looking up for the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star in the most unlikely of ways. Instagram blogger @90daythemelanatedway shared with fans that Jenny found herself a job.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

US celebrates ‘win’ as Britain looks to push China out of nuclear energy sites

Washington is celebrating the UK’s effort to push a Chinese company out of a sensitive nuclear power project, according to people familiar with US engagement on the issue. The US, long an opponent of the UK’s energy ties with China, considers London’s plans to require Chinese energy giant, CGN to give up its 20 per cent stake in the Sizewell C nuclear plant in Suffolk a long-fought-for diplomatic win. The British government’s discomfort with China’s grip on its energy sector has grown in recent months. Meanwhile, the Biden administration launched a fresh drive to protect energy infrastructure from attacks, including cyberattacks, earlier this year. This plan was created specifically with adversaries Russia and China, and their cyber-hostility in mind, according...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

India snags cheap Australian coal sitting at Chinese ports

India is buying Australian coal that’s been stranded inside China for months, according to people who have made the purchases, spotlighting how geopolitics is complicating Beijing’s battle against an energy supply crisis. The fuel is being bought at a $12 to $15 a ton discount to fresh shipments from Australia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Borsato
The Independent

Couple endures ‘nightmare’ honeymoon in Barbados as bride has to isolate in ‘jail-like’ quarantine facility

A couple endured a “nightmare” honeymoon in Barbados after the bride tested positive for Covid-19 and had to spend 10 days in a “jail-like” quarantine facility.Amy, 27, and Alberto, 33, from Chiswick got married in Ireland before travelling to the Caribbean island nation three days later.They had both tested negative for coronavirus before their flight, but were required to take a second test on arrival. The next day, Amy received a positive result, necessitating 10 days of self-isolation.“She was so scared and was crying, it was horrible,” Alberto told the Daily Mail. “I stayed on the phone with her all...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
washingtonnewsday.com

Brian Laundrie’s Appearance Will Have Changed, According to a Forensic Artist

Forensic Artist Details How Brian Laundrie’s Appearance Will Have Changed. Brian Laundrie’s looks will have changed since his last known sighting, according to a prominent forensic artist. Laundrie, who is a person of interest in the death of his fiancée Gabby Petito, was last seen on September 14 entering the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swedish#Vtm#Friendly
AFP

India counters China in Sri Lanka with $700 million port deal

An Indian company entered into a $700 million deal Thursday to build a strategic deep-sea container terminal in Sri Lanka, officials said, in a move seen as countering China's rising influence in the region. The Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) said it signed an agreement with India's Adani Group to build a brand-new terminal next to a $500-million Chinese-run jetty at the sprawling port in the capital Colombo. "The agreement worth more than $700 million is the largest foreign investment ever in the port sector of Sri Lanka," the SLPA said in a statement. It said Adani will enter into a partnership with a local conglomerate, John Keells, and the Sri Lankan government-owned SLPA as a minority partner.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Netflix gives away free TV shows and films as it struggles to find new users

Netflix will offer a free mobile plan for TV shows and movies in Kenya to encourage growth in the African market.The service will have one-quarter of its shows, with its own original programming as well as some licensed content. It hopes that the free plan will lead to more users signing up for a paid option.Netflix is also investing in local programming such as “Queen Sono” and “Jiva!”, as well as partnering with production studios in Nigeria, Reuters reports.The plan will be rolled out across the country over the coming days to anyone aged over 18 although some functionality –...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Tommy Kirk, Disney Star of 'Old Yeller', Found Dead

Tommy Kirk, who famously portrayed the role of Travis Coates as a child actor in Disney's Old Yeller, has died. TMZ reports the actor was found dead by his neighbor in his Las Vegas home on Tuesday. As of now, no foul play is suspected. He was 79 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

War on cash intensifies as shoppers banned from spending notes and coins

Dozens of towns and cities have turned into “cash deserts” where shoppers are regularly blocked from paying with notes and coins. In some areas almost half of people have been barred from paying in cash this year, according to a major survey of consumers conducted for Telegraph Money by cash machine provider Cardtronics.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
Country
Sweden
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
purewow.com

Princess Beatrice Finally Announces Her Baby’s Name (& It’s a Tribute to the Queen)

It’s been almost two weeks since we learned that Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed their first child together. And after waiting for what feels like an eternity, the couple finally announced their daughter’s name: Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo...
WORLD
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 12 New Movies/TV Shows Today

On the last day of September, Netflix gave its viewers 12 new shows and movies to check out before all of the streaming platforms begin to roll out their spooky season lineup. From new anime to continuations of favorite shows, Netflix gave us a sneak peak of what’s to come in October.
TV SERIES
Taylor Daily Press

Looks like GTA 6 has been muted on Rockstar YouTube channel

Grand Theft Auto fans hungry for information about GTA 6 aren’t shy about pestering developer Rockstar Games for information in any way they can, and that includes YouTube comments. Unfortunately for those fans, Rockstar seems to be tired of people constantly asking about GTA 6 on the platform, as the phrase seems to be muted now.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy