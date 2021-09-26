CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yavapai County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-26 14:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-26 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Dry Beaver Creek and other nearby washes in Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 500 PM MST. * At 241 PM MST, gauge reports and Doppler radar indicated another round of heavy rain falling across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.25 inches of rain have fallen over the last four hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. River gauges show continued flash flooding with the potential for even further rises in Dry Beaver Creek and other area washes. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include McGuireville and mainly rural recreation areas south of the Village of Oak Creek (Big Park). This includes the following highways State Route 179 between mile markers 301 and 304. This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Dry Beaver Creek, Beaver Creek, Jacks Canyon south of Sedona and Oak Creek. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

