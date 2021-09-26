CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prostitute shoots at client in robbery, but hits another prostitute, Kentucky cops say

By Mitchell Willetts
Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman was shot Saturday evening in Kentucky after a prostitute fired at their client and missed, police told local outlets. A Florence man paid for two women to come to his apartment for sex, according to police, but at least one of them attempted to rob the client, WKRC reported. A struggle ensued and a 21-year-old allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at the man, but hit the other sex worker instead.

Kentucky State
NBC Washington

Suspect in Girlfriend's Homicide Found Shot to Death at the Scene Days Later

A suspect in the killing of his girlfriend was found dead Wednesday night at the scene of her homicide, Prince George’s County police said. Moyonna Tillman, 25, was shot outside her home on Hackberry Court in Clinton, Maryland. Sept. 24, police said. Detectives got a warrant for 25-year-old James Darnell Kirkland charging him in the domestic homicide.
CLINTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 30, Charged With Murder In Northeast Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old man faces a murder charge in a shooting last month in Northeast Baltimore. Lamar Williams was arrested Sept. 3 and booked into the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility on a charge of first-degree murder, the Baltimore Police Department announced Wednesday. The shooting happened about 9 p.m. Aug. 22 along Pulaski Highway near where it meets North Ellwood Avenue, according to police. Officers answering a reported shooting in the area found 21-year-old Carlos Rodrigo Amador-Funez suffering from a gunshot wound. Amador-Funez was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He died of his injuries four days later. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives identified Williams as the shooting suspect and got a warrant for his arrest. His charges were upgraded after the victim died.
BALTIMORE, MD
TheDailyBeast

Four Students Caught Planning Shooting on Columbine Anniversary, Cops Say

Four Pennsylvania high school students were arrested Friday for plotting to carry out a Columbine-style shooting on the 25th anniversary of the 1996 massacre, WBRE and WYOU reported. Two of the students at Dunmore High School—Zavier Lewis, 15, and Alyssa Kucharski, 15—are being charged as adults. Police said Kucharski had claimed to have made several explosives, including Molotov cocktails, and had planned to buy equipment to carry out the attacks. Authorities executed a search warrant on Kucharski’s home, where they found explosives, BB pellets, and notebooks describing how to make a bomb—and she was “obsessed” with the Columbine shooting, her mom told police. Kucharski told police she wasn’t sure why she had plotted the attack, which she and her friends planned to conduct under the name “Natural Born Killers.” “I just did it because that was on my mind at the time,” she said.
DUNMORE, PA
CBS Minnesota

Suspect Arrested In Murder Of 14-Year-OId Demaris Hobbs-Ekdahl At Woodbury Graduation Party

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 23-year-old man is in custody months after the shooting at a Woodbury graduation party that killed 14-year-old Demaris Hobbs-Ekdahl. Detectives tracked the suspect down to a home in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood Thursday evening, according to Woodbury police. He is in the Washington County Jail, and is expected to face a second-degree murder charge and a count of aiding and abetting second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. WCCO typically doesn’t identify suspects until they’ve been formally charged. Hobbs-Ekdahl died on June 5 after a shooting on the 6100 block of Edgewood Avenue. Investigators say Hobbs-Ekdahl was at the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kansas City Star

Man accused of stabbing Jack in the Box worker over mask rules arrested, Texas cops say

A man accused of attacking a Jack in the Box employee enforcing the restaurant’s face mask rules has been arrested, according to Texas authorities. James Henry Shulz Jr. was charged Wednesday, months after police say he stabbed a store manager “multiple times” with a pocketknife when he was asked to wear a face mask, which help curb the spread of COVID-19. The incident unfolded March 17 inside a Jack in the Box restaurant in League City, about 30 miles southeast of Houston.
qchron.com

Cops seek Ridgewood robbery suspect

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the man wanted for a robbery and assault that occurred within the confines of the 104th Precinct. Police said the incident took place at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30 at the intersection of Bleeker Street and Fresh Pond Road in Ridgewod. The male victim was walking when an unknown individual riding a black bicycle approached him.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
