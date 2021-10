A.J. Brown suffered a hamstring injury on Sunday, and it could turn out to be an ailment that will be impacting the Tennessee Titans wide receiver moving forward. On Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Brown is dealing with a hamstring strain and is “expected to be considered week to week.” That doesn’t indicate whether there’s a chance the former Ole Miss standout could suit up this week, but it seems like a possibility that he won’t.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO