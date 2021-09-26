On This Date: George Strait Releases His 4th Studio Album, ‘Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind’

It’s always a great day in history when George Strait is dropping albums.

And on this date, way back in 1984, the King released his fourth-career studio album, Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind.”

Featuring hits like the title track, as well as “The Cowboy Rides Away” and “The Fireman,” the album also included a cover of John Anderson’s “Honky Tonk Saturday Night.”

It’s one of the better albums in George’s long, LONG line of great, GREAT albums.

“Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind”

“The Cowboy Rides Away”

“The Fireman”