Broncos host Jets with chance at first 3-0 start since 2016

By The Associated Press
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 5 days ago
The Denver Broncos host the New York Jets on Sunday and are big favorites to come away with their first 3-0 start since 2016 when they were defending their last Super Bowl title.

Teddy Bridgewater has been a godsend to a franchise that has churned through 10 other starting quarterbacks since Hall of Famer Peyton Manning retired.

The Jets are coming off a bad performance versus New England when rookie quarterback Zach Wilson was intercepted four times.

Broncos live blog: Broncos shut out Jets, improve to 3-0

Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III scored rushing touchdowns, Brandon McManus made all four of his field goals and the Broncos' defense didn't allow a point in a 26-0 win over the New York Jets on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos will take a 3-0 record...
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Podcast: Broncos 26 Jets 0

On today’s podcast we recap a dismal Jets effort in Denver yesterday. The team fell to 0-3 in a listless 26-0 loss. There isn’t much good you can say about this game. The offense stunk in every facet. The defense stunk in every facet. There were a handful of players who performed well like CJ Mosley and Del’Shawn Phillips(!) but this was a true stinker by the Jets. In games like this it is difficult to pinpoint exactly what we wrong because nothing is working. I still do my best on the podcast. Spoiler alert: almost everybody was quite bad.
NFL
